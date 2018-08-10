Kerala rain, flood news: All hell broke loose in God’s own country! Bridge submerges under water

While the news of road caved-in has hit the headlines, a bridge has submerged under the water.

Kerala flood updates: Rains continue to create fury in the southern state as flooding situation was getting worse. According to the Home Ministry report, at least 22 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides. The situation is grave as 24 reservoirs across the state, including the largest one in Idukki, had to be opened. As the shutters were lifted, surrounding areas started getting flooded throwing life of gear. While the news of road caved-in has hit the headlines, a bridge has submerged under the water. According to reports. water was flowing over the bridge located in in Aluva area of Kochi.

This happens after four shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened this morning to release excess water from it, resulting in an increase in water level in Periyar river. Ernakulam district administration officials said relief camps have been opened in Choornikkara and Kombanad villages as it is anticipated that the release of water may cause inundation in these areas. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority officials said there was no need for people living on the bank of river Periyar to panic.

The Army has deployed three columns comprising about 75 personnel each in flood-hit areas of the state, according to reports. The Army columns have been deployed at Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad. Two more columns have been requisitioned and were moving to Kozikode and Mallapuram, they said. Three Engineer Task Force will soon assist in the operations, the report says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the state, and offered all possible assistance to those affected. “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity,” the PM said in a tweet. The US issued an advisory, asking its citizens not to visit Kerala because of the flash floods in the state. In the advisory, the US said the heavy southwest monsoon rains triggered landslides and floods in the state, and American citizens should avoid visiting all affected areas in the state.