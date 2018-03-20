​​ ​
Kerala professor’s sexist remark on students triggers ‘watermelon protests’ in Kozhikode; here’s the full story

A sexist remark by a professor at a teachers' training college in Kerala's Kozhikode has sparked a unique protest by the students at the institute.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 21, 2018 2:46 PM
A sexist comment by a teachers’ training college professor in Kozhikode, Kerala has sparked a unique demonstration by the students at the varsity. The offensive comment by the teacher at the Farook Training College that Muslim girls were not wearing hijab properly instead they are “intentionally exposing their chests like ‘sliced watermelon'” has sparked extensive protests over alleged moral policing across the state by the students. The students have named the protest as ‘watermelon protest’.

In a unique form of protest, female students from across the state are posting photographs posing with watermelons to call out the professor over his remarks. Student organisations demonstrated outside Farook Training College, where Jouhar Munavvir T teaches, seeking action against him. The student bodies said that they will send watermelon slices to the teacher in a fashion similar to the ‘Pink Chaddi’ campaign.

Tensions in the college peaked after some women students who were supporting the teacher also took out a rally. Students in other colleges also took out a march carrying sliced watermelons and sought strict action against Munavvir. The march was blocked by police. KSU activists also registered their protest by distributing watermelon slices while ABVP workers smashed a watermelon in front of the college gate.
A video clip of the speech went viral on social media, soon after the clash between the staff members and students of Farook College.

The teacher had also criticized girl students for showing off the leggings they wear under their clothes. The teacher had said that 80 percent of students on the campus are girls and the majority is Muslims. He added that they wear purdah but hold it up exposing the leggings.

He further said that the women do not wear muftah anymore but cover their heads with shawls/scarfs instead. “Chest was one of the parts of a woman that attracts a man and Islam teaches that it should be covered,” the professor said, according to a Times of India report.

  1. Nafisa Fatima
    Mar 21, 2018 at 5:15 pm
    Men with Patriarchal mindset always blame women for exposing, even if she is just exposing her toe while walking. what has to change is this patriarchal / over zealous / protective mindset. The professor was obviously speaking about girls in purdah exposing their melons, what if the girls had been wearing a salwar. There are many instances when men expose their body unknowingly should girls go and trouble them? Some patriarchal men still treat women as objects of desire / baby bearing machine
    Reply
    1. Satish Mg
      Mar 21, 2018 at 5:41 pm
      Very well said
      Reply
    2. sankara raman r
      Mar 21, 2018 at 12:10 pm
      I didn't find this news in any Malayalam paper.Why?The PINK CHADDY revolutionary punks are mouth shut.Afreid ?
      Reply
      1. Venkateshwar A P
        Mar 21, 2018 at 10:11 am
        the women should follow ancient tradition of dressing. it will bring respect to them in society. and it is safety and security to them.
        Reply
        1. Satish Mg
          Mar 21, 2018 at 5:42 pm
          I think you belong to the stoneage as the professor does
          Reply
        2. Naseef Sajjad
          Mar 21, 2018 at 9:48 am
          That teacher is not actually saying about chest like watermelon, but he is meant by his example on which shows skin of neck after covering burqa by Muslim Girls and that speech was delivered in religional program.
          Reply
          1. Satish Mg
            Mar 21, 2018 at 5:45 pm
            Coun ing in any way should not take you back to 8th Century AD, but take you forward
            Reply

