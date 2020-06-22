Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress in race to claim credit for containing COVID spread

Even as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the opposition in Kerala have engaged in a fierce political battle to claim credit for successfully containing the pandemic in the state. A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government has earned praise from the world for its fight against the deadly virus, leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed the government for allegedly taking credit for the state’s joint efforts in fighting the COVID-19 infection.

Ramesh said that the state government is trying to divide the people and government employees. He said that the opposition’s role is to highlight the lapses of the government and the Congress will continue to do so.

He said that there is a concerted effort by the ruling LDF to defame the Congress.

“It is the responsibility of the opposition to point out the mistakes of a government. But during COVID-19 we played the role of a constructive opposition and only gave suggestions to the government,” he told reports on Sunday.

Ramesh said that the Congress’ Karnataka unit operated 19 buses to send stranded people of Kerala back to their home state. Similarly, he said, Maharashtra Congress arranged a train for Keralites.

“The Kerala Chief Minister who boasts about COVID-19 activities should make clear how many buses the Kerala government operates. How many trains were asked by Kerala?” he asked and went on to claim that the Vijayan government had done nothing to bring the stranded people back to the state.

He further accused the LDF government of not conducting proper screening of coronavirus and hiding facts.

“The government constituted a two-member committee to probe the Sprinklr deal. The Kerala CM should make clear whether the committee has submitted a report,” he said.

CM Vijayan had earlier said that the state’s fight to flatten the COVID curve is getting recognition from the entire world as he claimed that the government is dealing with the situation effectively.

“We have been fighting against Covid-19 in a manner praised by the world. We have arrested the pandemic, winning the attention of the entire world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday reported a record single-day spike of 133 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the toll to 3,170.