Kerala nun rape case: Sister Anupama heckled, asked to leave at Father Kattuthara’s funeral – A timeline of events

Breaking down in front of media persons, Sister Anupama said that she is deeply ‘hurt’. (IE)

On Thursday evening, Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, a key witness who had testified against Jalandhar Bishop Mulakkal, was laid to rest at the St Mary’s church cemetery in Pallipuram. Some dramatic scenes took place when Sister Anupama, the nun who led the protest against Franco Mulakkal, was heckled by some believers. She was asked to leave the premises, along with other nuns. Breaking down in front of media persons, Sister Anupama said that she is deeply ‘hurt’. She also said that she had come to pay her last respects to Father Kattuthara and he had always stood by the nuns and had understood their problems. She also asserted that the nuns would stand by the truth no matter what difficulties they have to face.

Here’s a brief timeline of events pertaining to the Kerala nun rape case in which Bishop Franco Mulakkal had been named:

October 21: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, a key witness who had testified against the Jalandhar Bishop, was found dead in his room. His family members told local media persons that they suspected foul play. However, a four-member board of doctors, after conducting an in-camera post-mortem of Father Kattuthara, concluded that no external or internal injury has been found on his body. As Father Kattuthara’s family had mentioned they may opt for a second autopsy in case they are not fully convinced about the first report, the entire post-mortem was videographed. The Kerala police have ruled out the possibility of ‘foul play’ in Father Kattuthara’s death.

[READ: No foul play, says Kerala police on Father Kattuthara’s death]

[READ: Kuriakose was under pressure from Bishop Mulakkal, says dead priest’s brother]

October 17: Franco Mulakkal received a grand welcome when he reached the diocese of Jalandhar on Wednesday. Rose petals and garlands were showered on Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun and was taken into custody since September 21. Franco Mulakkal was released from jail after he was granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court on Monday. Strict conditions have been imposed for his bail. He has to execute Rs 2 lakh as bond and furnish a surety of two persons for the aforementioned amount. Further, he has to surrender his passport and not enter Kerala unless it is to appear before the Investigating Officer.

After thanking the people of Punjab for their prayers and support, the Catholic priest told reporters that he has full faith in the country’s legal system and is fully co-operating with the investigation as a law abiding individual. He has consistently maintained that the rape case against him is fabricated.

October 15: Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, while granting the bail, observed that the investigation is in the final stages and there is no case on the part of the prosecution pertaining to any real danger of the accused Bishop fleeing or absconding if granted bail. Meanwhile, the members of Jalandhar Christian community swung into celebrations at the Bishop House, performing bhangra and distributing sweets.

However, the five nuns who had spearheaded the protests for Mulakkal’s arrest told reporters they are apprehensive about their safety and they ‘fear for their own lives.’ They expressed faith in the judiciary saying, “We hope we will get justice.”

October 3: The Kerala High Court dismissed Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea after a magistrate court extended his judicial remand. The police had opposed his bail plea on the ground that investigation is underway.

September 21: PC George stated that the investigation team seems to be intent on framing Franco Mulakkal. The CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan criticised the nuns strike, calling it an ill-motivated, political campaign with vested interests.

September 20: Franco Mulakkal was relieved of official duties after he expressed his desire to step down temporarily to fight the ongoing case.

September 19: Amid growing public protests, the police asked Franco Mulakkal to be present before the SIT on Sept 19.

September 12: NCW chief Rekha Sharma condemned PC George’s statements pertaining to the nun. She stated that she will write to the DGP, seeking action regarding the same.

September 9: Statements by Sister Anupama to local news media channels reveal that the nun cried and locked herself up in her room for hours after hearing PC George’s statements and refused to eat food. She also refused to accept any calls.

September 8: PC George, MLA triggered a controversy when he called the nun a ‘prostitute’ in front of media persons. He compared the nun’s character to the Bishop’s and stated that she is not above reproach since she did not complain when subjected to abuse 13 times. He further said that she can no longer be considered a ‘nun’. Following this, former Kerala Congress chief VM Sudheeran posted his views on Facebook, strongly condemning PC George’s statements.

June: The nun had alleged that Franco Mulakkal had raped her in May 2014 at a guest house. Following this, he had sexually harassed her several times during visits to the Kottayam convent in Kuruvilangad between 2014 and 2016. The nun had made repeated complaints to the church authorities but no action was taken, following which she made her complaint against the clergyman with the Kottayam police. The nun also petitioned to Vatican’s representative in India, alleging that Mulakkal is using political clout and money to divert the case.

Right from the start, Franco Mulakkal told media persons that the allegations against him are ‘baseless’ and ‘concocted’ by the nuns.