Kerala nun rape case: Protests intensify, Bishop Franco Mulakkal summoned by police – 10 developments

Nuns protest against the delay in action on a Roman Catholic church bishop who is accused of sexually exploiting a nun, in Kochi on Tuesday. (PTI)

As the protests intensified, the Kerala Police on Wednesday evening summoned Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused by a nun of raping her, to appear before it on September 19. This decision was taken after the top brass of the state police met to discuss the case. The meeting was chaired by Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakhare in Kochi. Kottayam SP Harisankar, Vaikon DSP, K Subhash and other officials attended the review meeting. Subhash is heading the special investigation team probing the sensitive case. The meeting was held to finalise the affidavit to be filed before the high court tomorrow.

Here are the top developments of the case –

1. On Monday, Kerala High Court had directed the state government to inform it of the steps taken by the police in the case.

2. George Joseph K of the Kerala Catholic Reformation Movement had filed a plea seeking a court-monitored probe.

3. Bishop Franco Mulakkal has rejected the charges and has said them as baseless and concocted. The bishop accused the nun of blackmailing him and said he was open for any probe. The Bishop said he will appear before police if summoned as a law-abiding citizen.

4. The nun had yesterday wrote a letter to the Vatican representative in India to sack the Bishop of Jalandhar diocese. In the letter, she claimed that the Bishop is using political and money power to bury the case. In her letter, the nun narrated her silence before coming out against the bishop and said she had ‘tremendous fear and shame’ and wondered why the church was ‘closing its eyes to the truth’.

5. Kerala government has rejected the allegations of sabotaging the case, senior minister E P Jayarajan said that the probe is proceeding in the right direction.

6. Moreover, Missionaries of Jesus congregation, to which she belongs, questioned the character of the nun and alleged she had an illicit relationship with one of her relatives.

7. The 46-year old Kerala nun has accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her multiple times between 2014 and 2016. In her complaint filed in June this year, she said that Franco allegedly raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 during his official visits to Kerala.

8. Earlier, Kerala MLA PC George questioned nun’s claim and rejected that she was raped 13 times by Bishop.

9. Protests across Kerala have mounted pressure on the police to act fast and demand for justice is growing with each day, the government is assuring that justice will be done.

10. According to IE, Cardinal Gracias, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, will raise the issue with the Holy Pope.