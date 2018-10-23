Kerala nun rape case: No faul play in prime witness’ death, say police

Police visit quarter in St Paul’s church where Father Kuriakose case was found dead yesterday. (ANI)

Mystery still shrouds the death of a key witness, Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, in the Kerala nun rape case. He was found dead at St Paul’s church in Dasuya in Punjab . The police said it could be a natural death, despite suspecion of foul play as he testified against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the main accused in the case.

“Prima facie, it was a natural death. But it will be ascertained after postmortem. Door handle was broken by locals to take body out,we have checked it” A police official said while speaking to ANI.

AR Sharma, DSP Dasuya, was also quoted as saying by the agency, “Postmortem of the body will be completed today and further investigation will continue. If any foul play is found, no one will be spared”

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested last month on allegations of raping a nun several times over two years and is currently out on bail. Mulakkal, who has been relieved of pastoral duties, has denied charges.

Brother of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara earlier claimed that the later was diabetic and a blood pressure patient. Kattuthara’s brother also claimed that the later had also told him about threats to life.

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara was living just 3 km away from to the Dasuya police station. The police was informed of the death at 12 pm on Monday. As per a police official, the local police was informed of Kattuthara death, after he was taken to a hospital , which delared him brought dead. The official also said that neither the police nor the media knew that he was living nearby.

The nun, in her complaint, had accused Bishop Mulakkal of raping her in May 2014 at a guest house in Kuravilangad. She also accused him of sexually exploiting her on a number of occasions.

Soon after he was granted bail last week, Bishop Franco Mulakkal was welcomed with rose petala and garlands after reaching Jalandhar.