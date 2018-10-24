Kerala nun rape case: Kuriakose was under pressure from Bishop Franco Mulakkal, claims dead priest’s brother



The family of Kuriakose Kattuthara, who was found dead on Monday in suspicious circumstances, has accused Franco Mulakkal of torturing the Catholic priest for giving a statement in the nun rape case. Kattuthara’s younger brother Jose Kurian on Tuesday filed a complaint with the police in which he claimed that his brother was “tortured” by Franco Mulakkal – who is accused of sexually abusing a nun and currently out on the bail.

The Indian Express saw the copy of the complaint and reported that the family of Kattuthara suspected that it is a case of unnatural death. In his complaint, Kurian alleged that Kattuthara’s monthly compensation was reduced to Rs 500 and he was divested of all powers despite being the senior-most priest in the church. He claimed that this was done at the behest of Mulakkal, the report said.

Kurian has also claimed that Kuriakose had discussed with him several times that “he was under pressure, and was being tortured by Bishop Franco and his people”. He further said that his brother was the first to speak against Bishop Franco through Mathrubhumi (Malayalam news outlet) channel.

“Since then, he was being threatened by the bishop and his people. His own parish members had started to turn against him, as the bishop had directed them,” the report said citing the complaint. Acting on the statements, the police have registered a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Kuriakose Kattuthara was a prosecution witness in the rape case against Bishop Mulakkal, who was arrested last month after being accused of sexually abusing a nun between 2014 and 2016.