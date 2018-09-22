Kerala nun rape case: Kottayam court sends former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal to three-day police custody

Kerala nun rape case: A local court in Kottayam today sent former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal to three-day police custody in connection with a rape case involving a nun. The court also rejected the Bishop’s bail plea. During the course of argument in the court, police said that Mulakkal visited the convent in Kerala with an intention of sexually assaulting the victim and repeatedly raped her between 2014 and 2016.

Police said that on May 5 in 2014, he illegally confined the lady in room number 20 of the guest house at around 10:48 pm and subjected her to unnatural sexual assault. Police said that the accused even threatened the victim of dire consequences if she ever reports about the incident. Police said that on May 6, the Bishop raped the nun, adding that between 2014 and 2016, she was subjected to rape and unnatural sex for 13 times in the same room of the guest house.

The rape accused Bishop, who was heading the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, was arrested by police on Friday after three days of rigorous questioning. The 54-year-old is accused of raping a Kerala nun 13 times between 2014 and 2016.