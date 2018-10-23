Kerala nun rape case: Key witness Kuriakose Kattuthara murder pre-planned, says brother

Brother of father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hoshiarpur of Punjab, has termed the sudden demise of Kuriakose as a pre-planned murder. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that father had expressed fear for his life when rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal was granted bail.

“Father Kuriakose Kattuthara had said that his life was under threat. An investigation should be conducted into his death. All whistleblowers should be given police protection,” the deceased man’s brother said.

“He was the one who had testified against the Bishop. The development is very shocking for us. After he was granted bail, the father was very tensed and even expressed fear for his life. After Bishop came to Jalandhar, father had said that the former will kill him. It appears to me that it is a pre-planned murder,” he added.

Meanwhile, an autopsy on Kuriakose’s body will be carried out today. His relatives had demanded that post-mortem should be conducted when they reach Jalandhar.

“We have not found injury marks on his body. He had vomited on his bed. Police also found blood pressure tablets, our investigation is underway,” a police official said.

Kuriakose, 62, had supported the Missionaries of Jesus nun who had accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her between 2014 and 2016.

According to police, Kuriakose was transferred to a Dasuya church only 15 days ago and was staying in the premises of the church. He had said that ever since he testified against Bishop Mulakkal, he was receiving threats from church officials for speaking against the Bishop.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 on charges of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun in Kerala. He was granted bail by the Kerala High Court last week. He returned Jalandhar after release where he was given a rousing welcome from his supporters.