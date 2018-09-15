Kerala nun rape case: Jalandhar-based accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal steps down temporarily

A day after a Church body gave him clean-chit in the rape case involving a Kerala nun, Jalandhar-based accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal stepped down from his post temporarily on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, Mulakkal has appointed two persons as his successor and expressed confidence he will come out clean in the probe.

“I am likely to be called for further clarifications by investigating officer in Kerala, appoint Rv, Fr Joseph Thekkumkattil and Rev Fr Subin Thekkedathu,” he said in a letter.

Meanwhile, the case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been brought to the notice of the Vatican and the church representative from India is in the Vatican to discuss the issue. ANI reported that the Vatican is expected to make an intervention in the coming days.

On Friday, an inquiry commission set by the Missionaries of Jesus in its report gave a clean chit to the Bishop and concluded that the nun (43) along with nine others conspired against him. The findings said that Jalandhar Bishop didn’t stay in the guest house of the Kuravilangad convent in Kottayam district where according to the nun, she was raped 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

Earlier this week, the Kerala High Court had refused to transfer the case to the CBI and expressed satisfaction over the probe being conducted by the police.

The Bishop is accused of raping a 43-year-old Kerala nun. According to the victim, she had in July filed a police complaint alleging that she was raped 13 times between 2014 and 2016 by the Bishop. She had claimed that the Bishop used to rape her during his official visits to the state.