Kerala nun rape case: Church body gives clean chit to Jalandhar Bishop, says victim conspired against him

The Kerala rape case involving a nun and Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal took a new turn on Friday when an inquiry commission set by the Missionaries of Jesus in its report gave a clean chit to the accused and concluded that the victim along with five nuns and four others conspired against him. According to news agency ANI, the report said that Jalandhar Bishop didn’t stay in the guest house of the Kuravilangad convent in Kottayam district where the victim (43) was allegedly raped 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

“The nun who has complained against the bishop has conspired in connivance with nine others, including five nuns, against the bishop,” the Church body said in a statement, adding that the victim’s friend was handling visitors’ register and that they must have tampered with it.

“Victim took control of CCTV from Mother Superior,” it added.

“Jalandhar Bishop didn’t stay in Kuravilangad convent on 5.5.14 as claimed in rape complaint by the nun. On 23.5.15, they can be seen at a function with the Bishop in a photo. All this points that there was no rape,” the body said in its findings.

The development comes a day after the Kerala High Court refused to hand over the probe to the CBI and expressed satisfaction over the investigation conducted by the police so far.

The 43-year-old Kerala nun had in July filed a police complaint alleging she was raped 13 times by the Jalandhar Bishop between 2014 and 2016. According to the victim’s version, the Bishop used to rape her during his official visits to the state. The matter gained media attention when police launched a probe into the allegations of the victim and questioned the Bishop.