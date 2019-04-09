Kerala nun murder case: Accused to face trial 27 years on, HC dismisses review plea

By: | Updated: April 9, 2019 5:20 PM

On March 27, 1992, Sister Abhaya’s body was found in the well of the ST Pius Convent in Kottayam.

sister abhaya case sister abhaya death, sister abhaya dead body, kerala nun case, kerala nun case story, kerala nun protest
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed review pleas filed by two accused Father Dr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy who sought to be acquitted in the the 27-year-old case of Sister Abhaya’s murder.

Justice Sunil Thomas, dismissing the petitions filed by first accused Father Dr Thomas Kottoor and third accused Sister Sephy, ordered that they face trial in the case.

The discharge petitions by two accused were also rejected by a special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram in March 2018, noting that there was enough ground to presume that both Father Dr Thomas Kottoor, and Sister Sephy had committed the crime under IPC Sections

302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidences) with section 34 (Acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Subsequently, the accused approached the Kerala High Court, which too upheld the CBI Court order verdict while discharging second accused Father, Jose Poothrikkayil, in the case citing lack of sufficient evidence for proceedings against him.

READ ALSO | ‘Ali vs Bajrangbali’: Yogi Adityanath invokes Hanuman after Mayawati’s appeal to Muslims

The plea challenging the CBI court verdict discharging Poothrikkayil in the case was rejected in the High Court which also discharged fourth accused and a former crime branch SP, K T Michael. The former crime branch SP had closed the case stating that Sister Abhaya had committed suicide in his initial investigation and was accused of allegedly destroying evidence in the case.

On March 27, 1992, Sister Abhaya’s body was found in the well of the ST Pius Convent in Kottayam.

Initially, local police and state crime branch had concluded that Sister Abhaya had committed suicide. However, in 1993, CBI had taken over the case after a legal battle by Jomon Puthenpurackal, human rights activist.

In 2008, CBI arrested all three accused – Kottoor, Poothrikkayil and Sephy – on the charges of murder.

As per the prosecution, Kottoor and Poothrikkayil were allegedly in an illicit relationship with Sephy, who was an inmate of the convent.

The charge sheet stated that on the night of March 27, 1992, Sister Abhaya reportedly saw Kottoor and Sephy in an objectionable position, post which the three accused hacked her with an axe and threw her body into the well.

Sixteen years later, the accused were arrested and released on bail by the Kerala High Court a year later. Now, the HC has directed them to face the trial. The accused have one more chance to delay the trial if they approach the Supreme court now.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kerala nun murder case: Accused to face trial 27 years on, HC dismisses review plea
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition