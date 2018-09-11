Kerala nun case: Victim writes to Vatican, seeks action against Jalandhar Bishop Franco

Kerala nun rape case: Victim writes to Vatican intervention, seeks justice

The 46-year-old Kerala nun who had accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal of raping her multiple times between 2014 and 2016, has now written a letter to The Vatican seeking justice, news agency ANI reported. The nun in her letter submitted to the Apostolic Nuncio of India, an Ambassador to the Pope, and 21 persons related to the church, alleged that the Bishop had been approaching the nuns in the Missionaries of Jesus with a wrong motive.

She said that many other nuns have filed complaints against the Bishop, but the complainants were transferred from one state to other as a punishment. She claimed that at least 20 nuns have left the Missionaries of Jesus in last 5 years due to several issues with the Bishop.

She even said that the Bishop has influenced the top police officials and that the church was supporting the Bishop instead of the nuns.

In her complaint in July, the nun had said that she was sexually abused and raped by the Jalandhar Bishop 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The Bishop allegedly raped the nun during his official visits to Kerala. The matter gained media attention when police launched an investigation into the case after pressure from the public.

Meanwhile, nuns in Kerala are today protesting on the roads to exert pressure on the police to speed up the probe. They are demanding immediate arrest of the Bishop and action against MLA PC George who had questioned the character of the nun and called her a prostitute.

While speaking on the charges against the Bishop, George had said: “Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? 12 times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened? Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy.”