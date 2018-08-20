Kerala needs electricians and plumbers more than food and clothes, says Union minister KJ Alphons

Kerala flood news: As donations continue to pour in into Kerala in the form of funds, food and clothes, Union Minister KJ Alphons today underscored that rain-ravaged Kerala will need hundreds of thousands of electricians, plumbers, and carpenters to tide over the devastation that has hit the state and urged people with technical capabilities to rush to the state. The minister said that more than clothes and food, the state will need the help of these technicians to restore electricity, carpentry and plumbing which have been left fumbling after the rain deluge.

The Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge), said, “There’ll be no electricity in homes. Carpentry, plumbing would be gone. We need hundreds of thousands of electricians, plumbers, carpenters to rush to Kerala. We don’t need clothes/food. People with technical capabilities are reqd to put life back into Kerala.” Alphons was talking about the current scenario in Kerala, which has witnessed unprecedented monsoon rains and the worst flood in over 100 years.

“Today we have close to a million people in relief camps. District collectors are working as coordinators and providing supplies. Central forces are providing amazing service to Kerala. Biggest heroes are fishermen, they came in 600 and are rescuing people.”

In a positive development, small aircraft are being operated from the naval airport as the Kochi International Airport has shut operations till August 26 following flooding in the heavy rains. Train services between state capital and Ernakulam are also slowly getting normalised.

The deadly monsoon rains have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes. In the worst affected Chengannur in Alappuzha district, efforts are on to rescue some of those stranded in certain pockets, including Pandanad.

According to India Met Department, a fresh low-pressure area has formed over North West Bay of Bengal on Sunday. However, it will not have any significant impact over Kerala, where rainfall is likely to decrease further gradually during the next five days.