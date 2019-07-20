Kerala mourns passing away of Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit passed away today at the age of 81.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who had also served as the state Governor.

In a condolence message, the Governor said: “I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit, who had won people’s hearts with her endearing personality and strong administrative capability, during her tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi and as Governor of Kerala.

I convey my heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace.”

In his message, Chief Minister Vijayan said he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Dikshit.

“The veteran leader had served as Delhi Chief Minister for three terms. She was also the Governor of our state”, he said, adding Dixit was also a prominent women leader of the Congress party.

Opposition leader in the state assembly and senior congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was among those who condoled her demise.

Sheila Dixit had served as Kerala Governor from March 5, 2014 to August 26, 2014.