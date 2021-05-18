Kerala Minister list 2021: Check full list of cabinet ministers and their portfolios

Kerala Minister List 2021: Notably, Muhammed Riyas is the son-in-law of Vijayan and is the national president of DYFI.
Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet Minister List 2021: Ahead of the Left government’s swearing-in, the CPI(M) has released the list of ministers who have been included in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. Earlier today, CPI(M) state committee appointed Pinarayi Vijayan as parliamentary party leader paving the way for making him the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. In an unprecedented turn of events, Vijayan has decided to drop all the sitting ministers including health minister KK Shailaja. The CPI(M) has selected MB Rajesh as Speaker of the Kerala Assembly and KK Shailaja as Party Whip. Senior leader TP Ramakrishnan has been appointed as the Parliamentary Party Secretary.
The swearing-in ceremony of the Pinarayi Vijayan government will be held on May 20 at the central stadium in presence of 500 people. While Vijayan will be sworn in as the Chief Minister, the portfolio for the rest of the ministers has not been made public yet. Below is the list of all ministers. Their portfolios will be updated as soon as it is announced.
Pinarayi Vijayan – Chief Minister
MV Govindan
K Radhakrishnan
Saji Cheriyan
KN Balagopal
P Rajeev
VN Vasavan
V Sivankutty
Muhammed Riyas
Dr R Bindhu
Veena George
Abdul Rahman
#CPIM മന്ത്രിമാർ … pic.twitter.com/QaAoTSHuGH
— CPI(M) Kerala (@CPIMKerala) May 18, 2021
Notably, Muhammed Riyas is the son-in-law of Vijayan and is the national president of DYFI. It may be recalled that Vijayan had surprised everybody when he announced the list of LDF candidates for the state assembly elections in March. He had introduced a two-term limit policy for the first time. Under the policy, the party did not field those MLAs who were elected twice as an MLA before. The move led to the dropping of several senior MLAs including sitting ministers. The CPM had then said that the two-term limit is meant for infusing fresh talent into the legislative ranks. Despite the move, the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front went on to win 99 seats in the 140-member assembly.
