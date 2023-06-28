Kerala: Medical students seek permission to wear hijab, long-sleeve scrubs in operation theatre

A group of female Muslim medical students from the Government Medical College in Kerala have raised concerns about being prohibited from wearing hijab inside operation theatres and sought permission to wear long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods to adhere to their religious beliefs while maintaining sterile precautions during surgeries.

On June 26, a female medical student from the 2020 batch wrote a letter to Principal Dr Linnette J Morris, highlighting the issue. The letter was co-signed by six other female medical students from different batches of the college.

In the letter, the students expressed their discontent over the restriction on head coverings inside the operation theatre. They emphasised that wearing a hijab is mandatory for Muslim women according to their religious beliefs. The students also highlighted the challenge faced by hijab-wearing Muslims in balancing their religious attire with hospital regulations and maintaining modesty.

The students suggested alternatives based on practices followed in other parts of the world. They proposed using long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods, which would enable them to observe sterile precautions while also adhering to their hijab requirement. They urged the principal to address their concerns and grant permission for wearing these garments inside the operation theatres as soon as possible.

Confirming the receipt of the letter, Principal Morris explained to the students the importance of following prescribed precautionary practices inside operation theatres and the globally accepted dress code enforced there. She emphasised that the operation theatre is a highly sterile zone, with patient health and safety being the foremost priority.

The principal clarified that wearing long-sleeve jackets, as requested by the students, is not feasible inside the theatres due to the multiple rounds of scrubbing-up involved in surgical procedures and assistance. She emphasised that these procedures are globally accepted and cannot be disregarded. Principal Morris informed PTI that she had conveyed all the challenges involved in accommodating the students’ requests.

To address the students’ concerns, Principal Morris assured them that a committee of surgeons would be formed to examine the matter thoroughly. She explained that an infection control team, comprising staff nurses and microbiologists, would discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the student’s proposal and communicate the final decision to them.

As an anaesthetist by profession, Principal Morris said that the safety of patients must not be compromised in any way.



(With PTI inputs)