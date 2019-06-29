Kerala local body election results 2019: Ruling LDF wins 22 of 44 seats, BJP gets five seats

Ruling LDF wins 22 of 44 seats in Kerala local body by election 2019.

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala won 22 of the 44 local body seats for which bypolls were conducted on Thursday. According to election officials, the LDF wrested six seats from the Congress-led United Democratic Front but lost seven to the UDF. The UDF secured 17 seats while the BJP got five.

“This result is a befitting reply to those who said that the era of Left has ended. The Left just proved that we will not be destroyed just because of one single election,” CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said in a release.

Elections were held on Thursday in 33 panchayat wards, six block panchayat wards and five municipality wards.

The LDF in Kollam district won three of the four wards. In Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode districts, the ruling alliance won all wards that it had sitting members in. The UDF won all the four panchayat wards in Thrissur district. It also made gains in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The BJP, on the other hand, retained the ward in Palakkad. The party also won a municipality ward from the UDF in Alappuzha district.

Meanwhile, BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai said that the party has secured a good vote share. He said that the results mark the saffron party’s rising acceptance among Kerala people.

“The victory of BJP shows that the policies of Narendra Modi have got acceptance and influence among the people of Kerala,” Pillai said.

This comes a month after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government suffered drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, bagging only one seat of the total 20 parliamentary seats. The UDF had won 19 seats.

In 2015, the LDF had won 549 of the 951 village panchayat wards, 90 of the 152 block panchayat wards, seven of 14 district panchayats, 44 of 87 municipalities and four of the six corporations in the state.