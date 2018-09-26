Kerala Literacy Mission plans survey among flood-hit people (File)

The Kerala State Literacy Mission is gearing up to conduct a survey among the flood-hit people across the state as part of the various rebuilding initiatives of the state government. The initiative, being planned with the support of over 50,000 students pursuing the Mission’s equivalency programmes on October 2, is envisaged to cover over 2.5 lakh households in the districts ravaged in the recent deluge.

The survey would assess the public’s scientific knowledge on climate change, disaster management and environment-friendly lifestyle, P S Sreekala, Director, Literacy Mission said Wednesday.

The objective of the programme is to create awareness among people on the topics. A questionnaire was prepared and the training for students, who would act as surveyors, was progressing.

“The compilation of the survey information will be held at the study centers on October 7. The survey report will be prepared at the study center-level and district-level,” the official said.

A detailed survey report, comprising the information collected and suggestions regarding the disaster management, would be submitted to the state government on October 13, the International Day for Disaster Reduction, Mission officials added.

At least 493 people lost their lives in the rains and floods during the South West Monsoon in Kerala.