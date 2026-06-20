A fresh political controversy has erupted in Kerala after the state government’s decision to slash taxes on low-alcohol beverages triggered sharp criticism from the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist), which alleged that the move could fuel alcohol consumption, benefit liquor companies and open the door to corruption.

The opposition accused the UDF government of prioritising corporate interests over public welfare, warning that the policy could have serious social consequences, especially for the youth.

CPI(M) questions motive behind tax reduction

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan described the decision as “highly suspicious” and claimed widespread concerns had emerged over allegations that commercial interests of liquor companies may have influenced the move.

According to Vijayan, liquor produced from spirits currently attracts a tax rate of 251% in Kerala, but the latest budget proposes cutting it to 120% for beverages containing up to 10 per cent alcohol, effectively reducing taxes by more than half.

He argued that governments traditionally impose higher taxes on alcohol not only to raise revenue but also to discourage consumption.

“When cheaper alcohol becomes widely available in the market, consumption will increase sharply,” Vijayan said, warning that even low-alcohol products could eventually push consumers towards stronger liquor.

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Opposition warns of rising alcohol consumption

The CPI(M) said the move could negatively affect society by making alcohol more accessible, particularly to younger consumers.

Vijayan questioned why the government was willing to provide relief to alcohol manufacturers while not extending similar concessions to address livelihood concerns faced by ordinary people.

“Is reducing the price of alcohol the priority of this government? What benefit will it bring to society other than harmful consequences?” he asked.

The party also pointed out that even minor changes in excise policy in the past had faced opposition from religious groups, community organisations and anti-liquor campaigners due to concerns over rising alcohol consumption.

Corruption allegations surface over excise policy

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan alleged that the proposal could create conditions for corruption within the liquor industry.

He said the previous LDF government had explored allowing low-alcohol beverages made from fruits such as cashew apples to support traditional farmers, but the new policy would allow wider commercial production.

“This is creating the ground for corruption,” Govindan alleged while speaking to reporters.

Former Finance Minister KN Balagopal said the earlier LDF government had deliberately avoided creating a separate tax slab for low-alcohol beverages because it did not want to encourage wider alcohol consumption.

Revenue loss concerns raised

Former Excise Minister MB Rajesh also attacked the proposal, claiming it would mainly benefit large liquor corporations by enabling the sale of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the label of low-alcohol products.

Rajesh estimated that the move could lead to a revenue loss of nearly Rs 600 crore for the state government. He further alleged that a Karnataka-based liquor lobby may have influenced the policy decision and demanded an explanation from Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

Government defends move amid backlash

Defending the decision, State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala rejected the criticism and insisted the government remained committed to gradually reducing alcohol consumption in the state.

Chennithala said the government had not permitted any new bars since assuming office and accused the previous LDF government of earlier liberalising liquor availability.

“No one should question our sincerity on this issue. We have a clear policy,” he said while addressing reporters in Kozhikode.

The controversy is expected to intensify further as opposition parties continue mounting pressure on the Kerala government, turning the excise policy into a major political flashpoint in the state.