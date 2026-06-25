The Kerala government appeared to backtrack after announcing plans to slash liquor taxes for certain products. The controversial decision had sparked a massive political controversy, triggering protests across the state and drawing criticism from opposition parties, student groups and influential religious organisations. Critics accuse the newly elected government of favouring liquor companies while ignoring public concerns over rising substance abuse.

Facing growing backlash, Chief Minister VD Satheesan assured the Assembly on Wednesday that no final decision had been taken. He insisted that the sale of low-alcohol beverages with reduced taxes would only proceed after discussions within the ruling United Democratic Front.

What is Kerala’s new alcohol tax policy?

The controversy began after Satheesan, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced a revised tax structure in the state budget last week aimed at reducing duties on beverages with lower alcohol content.

Under the proposal, tax on beverages containing alcohol between 0.5% and 10% has been reduced sharply from 251% to 120%. For beverages containing 10 to 20% alcohol, the tax rate has been lowered to 175%.

To understand better about the low-alcohol beverages, if a wine or a beer with a base cost of Rs 100, the tax will be reduced from Rs 251 to just Rs 120. This slashes the final retail price from Rs 351 down to Rs 220, passing a massive 37% savings directly to the consumer.

At present, all Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) products sold in Kerala attract a uniform sales tax of 251% regardless of alcohol percentage. Officials argue the previous tax burden effectively prevented low-alcohol beverages from entering the Kerala market.

Why are people protesting?

The move immediately sparked anger among coalition partners, especially the Indian Union Muslim League, while prominent Muslim clerics and Christian church groups warned that easier access to low-alcohol drinks could worsen alcohol addiction in a state already struggling with substance abuse issues.

Religious organisations argued the decision sends the wrong message at a time when Kerala is facing increasing concerns around drug abuse among youth.

The influential Sunni body Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama criticised the proposal in its mouthpiece Suprabhaatham, calling the government’s liquor policy “weak” and warning it should not be seen merely as tax reform.

Government says no final decision yet

As pressure mounted, Satheesan attempted damage control inside the Assembly, clarifying that the budget announcement was only a tax proposal and not a final policy decision.

“The liquor policy will be decided by the UDF. If alliance partners oppose the sale of low-alcohol beverages in Kerala, then we will not permit it,” the chief minister said.

He also defended the proposal by claiming that the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government had itself initiated plans to introduce low-alcohol beverages during its tenure.

According to Satheesan, the government led by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had included similar provisions in its 2022-23 liquor policy but could not implement them due to election schedules.

Opposition alleges corruption behind decision

The CPI(M) has accused the government of reducing taxes to benefit private liquor companies, alleging corruption behind the sudden policy move. Responding sharply, Satheesan counter-attacked by pointing out tax decisions taken by the previous Left government. He claimed the first Vijayan government in 2018 had fixed tax on imported liquor at lower rates while raising taxes on other alcohol products.

“Was the tax rate reduced after receiving money from Johnnie Walker and Chivas Regal?” Satheesan asked while rejecting allegations that he had accepted money from a Karnataka-based liquor company.

Massive protests erupt across Kerala

On Wednesday, the controversy escalated as hundreds of activists linked to CPI(M)-backed youth and student organisations took to the streets.

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) organised statewide protests, accusing the government of offering tax relief to liquor companies while simultaneously increasing fees at government educational institutions.

In Thiruvananthapuram, police used water cannons to disperse protesters after demonstrators blocked roads near the Secretariat and raised slogans against the chief minister.

Similar clashes were reported in Kochi, where tensions escalated after police tried to control crowds during protest marches.

BJP raises ‘midnight liquor deal’ allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also joined the attack against the government. Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged what he described as a “midnight liquor deal”, questioning the speed at which the tax proposal was approved.

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar claimed Satheesan cleared the file late on Sunday night and senior bureaucrats approved it early the next morning before it was inserted into the June 19 budget. He questioned why a file allegedly benefiting multinational liquor companies moved faster than public welfare proposals.

Government faces first major controversy

The liquor tax proposal has rapidly become one of the biggest political controversies confronting Kerala’s new government just weeks after taking office.

With coalition partners unhappy, religious organisations raising objections, opposition parties alleging corruption, and street protests intensifying, the government now faces growing pressure to reconsider whether the controversial policy will move forward at all.