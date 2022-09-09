Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan after spending nearly two years in prison.

The Kerala-based journalist was arrested in October 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police when he was on his way to Hathras to report on the alleged gang-rape and subsequent murder of a Dalit woman.

The Uttar Pradesh government had alleged that Kappan had links with the Popular Front of India and was part of a larger conspiracy to “incite religious discord” and spread terrorism.

