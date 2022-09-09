scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read 
Pause slide

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail by Supreme Court

The Kerala-based journalist was arrested in October 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police when he was on his way to Hathras to report on the alleged gang-rape and subsequent murder of a Dalit woman.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Siddique Kappan (File Image)
Siddique Kappan (File Image)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan after spending nearly two years in prison.

The Kerala-based journalist was arrested in October 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police when he was on his way to Hathras to report on the alleged gang-rape and subsequent murder of a Dalit woman.

The Uttar Pradesh government had alleged that Kappan had links with the Popular Front of India and was part of a larger conspiracy to “incite religious discord” and spread terrorism.

Also Read

Also Read: When Queen Elizabeth referred to Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a ‘distressing example’ of colonial past

More Stories on
Supreme Court

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.