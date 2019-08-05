Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman arrested in road accident case suspended

Venkitaraman was admitted to the surgical ICU of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Sunday (Source: Facebook)

The Kerala government on Monday suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, two days after he was arrested on charges of driving a car in an intoxicated state and fatally knocking down a journalist here. Chief Secretary Tom Jose issued the order suspending the 33-year old Venkitaraman. “The Government views the matter seriously and accordingly Shri Sriram V, IAS (KL 2013) is placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 3(3) of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969”, the order said.

The opposition Congress has demanded the suspension of the officer, who was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Saturday hours after the accident. Venkitaraman was admitted to the surgical ICU of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Sunday after being shifted from a private hospital where he had got himself admitted soon after the accident that left journalist K Mohammed Basheer dead.