Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: Three accused remanded to judicial custody till October 26

Three accused in the Kerala human sacrifice case have been sent to judicial custody till October 26 by Ernakulam District Sessions Court on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

Two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic by three people, namely, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, in Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district, reported PTI. The trio had allegedly killed the women to settle the financial issues. The two women worked as sellers of lottery tickets on the streets. The arrested trio were held on Tuesday and presented to the court on Wednesday morning.

The ANI report claimed that Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju on Wednesday said that Shaifi is the main accused in the case.

“There is a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet. Prime accused Shafi is a pervert. We are investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases have happened,” Nagaraju said, as quoted by ANI.

“We have recovered all parts of the bodies of the two women who were killed. Parts of the body of one of the victim women were recovered from three pits where they were buried,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kochi DCP S Sasidharan, who is the chief investigator in the case said that Shafi used to find people who were facing financial difficulties, and he used Facebook to track the couple from his wife’s phone, who was not aware.

“We are also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused Shafi. There are eight cases registered against Shafi under various offences apart from this human sacrifice ritual case,” Sasidharan said, as quoted by ANI.

According to a PTI report, senior IPS officer R Nishanthini said that prima facie it appears the crime was committed to settle the financial issues of the couple and to lead a prosperous life. The officer said, quoting the accused that Shaifi alias Rasheed had lured the women and brought them to Singh’s home.

The body parts suspected to be that of the deceased women were exhumed from the premises of the couple’s house at Elanthoor on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday condemned the incident and criticised the CPI (M)-led government, alleging that the crimes against women were on the rise in the state, as per PTI report.

Terming the act as ‘barbaric’, Javadekar, who is also the BJP state in-charge in Kerala, further alleged that a CPI(M) worker and a radical activist were involved in it.