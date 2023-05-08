Kerala boat tragedy: Death toll mounts to 22, survivors say ‘very few had safety jackets’

The death toll in a boat accident in Kerala’s Mannapuram district has risen to 22 even as rescue operations continue following the incident Sunday evening. According to officials, the incident took place at the Thooval Theeram Ottupuram beach near Tanur around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

Survivors who recounted the horror said that the boat was overcrowded and only a few passengers had safety life jackets. The deceased included women and children.

The Indian Express reported citing local authorities that the private entrepreneur operating the boat did not have permission to enter the waters after dusk but continued the service as there was heavy rush of visitors Sunday evening.

The boat was ferrying 35-40 passengers for its last trip on Sunday when it capsized. As per survivors, passengers on the upper deck of the boat managed to escape but those in the lower deck were trapped as the doors were closed.

Rafeeque, one of the passengers who was rescued, told reporters that the incident took place around 400 metre from the beach. The boat capsized near the estuary of river Poorapuzha. It did not have safety jackets for the passengers, he said, adding that rescue was delayed as there was no boat in the vicinity, report The Indian Express.

While locals and fishermen initially engaged in rescue operations, it was later taken over by district administration assisted by police, health, and fire and rescue departments.

The rescue operation was further hampered due to the absence of lights. Narrow roads also resulted in a delay in shifting those rescued to nearby hospitals. It was only later at night when a team of NDRF reached Mallapuram and took over the rescue operations.

The coast where the tragedy occurred primarily has only fishing vessels and a tourist boat service was only allowed recently. According to IUML legislator KPA Majeed, authorities allowed the boat service without ensuring the safety of passengers. As per the MLA, a complaint was lodged with the officials regarding the lack of safety measures for passengers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered their condolences and announced ex-gratia for the victims. “Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. Ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased,” PM Modi tweeted on Sunday evening.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident. Have directed the district administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are overseen by Cabinet ministers,” tweeted CM Vijayan. On Monday morning, the Chief Minister also visited the Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram district where survivors of the incident are admitted.