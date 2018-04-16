Kerala horror: Two-day-old girl child allegedly flushed down toilet in Palakkad, plumbers recover body; case filed

Representational pic – Two-day-old girl child allegedly flushed down toilet in Palakkad, plumbers recover body

In a horrific incident reported from Kerala’s Palakkad, a two-day-old baby was allegedly flushed down the toilet at the house of a doctor couple. The body of the girl child was recovered by plumbers during unclogging the toilet. According to media reports, the incident was reported on Friday from a house of a doctor couple. The male doctor has been identified as Dr Abdul Rahman and he runs a clinic next to his residence.

The matter came to light when a domestic worker at the doctor couple’s residence was cleaning the bathroom and noticed water-clogging in the toilet on Friday. She informed Rahman about this who then called plumbers to clean the toilet. It was then that the plumbers noticed the head of a baby stuck in the duct.

Dr Rahman immediately dialled the police who said they have recovered the body of an infant. Police said that a case of unnatural death has been registered on the basis of complaint filed by Rahman. They said that an investigation is underway to ascertain more details. The toilet is said to be attached to the clinic.

Media reports said that the placenta of the baby was intact, raising doubts that the newborn was flushed down soon after the birth. The body was taken to a medical college in Thrissur where autopsy was conducted. The NewsMinute reported that the body was hadn’t decomposed when the police recovered it. “But the placenta of the baby was intact and there was blood inside the commode,” the report said citing a sub-inspector of the Nattukal Police Station.

Police said that they will explore all possible aspects in the case and hinted that the baby may have been dropped into the toilet and flushed by a patient. Police said that they are checking all the records of patients who had visited the clinic recently. No arrests have been made so far by the police.