Kerala Honour Killing: Last words to his mother, ‘Don’t worry about me’

The disappearance and alleged ‘honour killing’ of a 23 year old youth has put the spotlight on the lapses in police investigation, leading up to the latest sequence of events. The situation turned so tense yesterday that when the ambulance carrying the youth’s body was being brought, there were reportedly ‘heated’ arguements between Congress and CPM activists. As a result, the postmortem report of the youth did not take place yesterday and is expected today. Having announced a hartal in Kottayam district today, both Congress and BJP leaders have alleged the involvement of CPM for the delay in police action.

“My son used to tell me everything except this, I wish he had told me because I would have tried to dissuade him. His father and I heard that he had gone with the girl to the Police Station earlier and Register Office for the purpose of marrying her. That is when we got to know about his involvement with her for the first time and when she had stated before the Magistrate that she wants to return with him to our home, we accepted her and brought her home as our daughter. My son’s last words to me was ‘Don’t worry about me, there’s nothing to worry about’ – this is what he said,” the deceased youth’s mother said, as per local news reports.

According to the parents of the deceased youth, his fiancee had waited all night without eating or sleeping, but she kept telling his parents that even if her brother may have taken him, he would not be harmed and he would be back. For the youth’s parents, the toughest and most difficult thing was to break the news of his death to the girl. When she heard the shocking news, she fainted. From then onward, his father has been accompanying her everywhere as she has refused to return to her family even if they call her back.