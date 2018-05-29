Kerala Honour Killing: Hartal in Kottayam as political slug fest breaks out, girl says she will not return to her family

Following the youth’s death, serious questions have been raised about the critical lapse on the part of the police.

When a 23-year-old youth disappeared at 2 am and his body was found floating face down in a stream near Chaliyakkara in Kollam district, no one had expected it to become a political slug fest or that Opposition parties would call a dawn-to-dusk ‘hartal’ in Kottayam today over his death. Both Congress and BJP leaders have also raised allegations over the ‘mysterious’ disconnection of cable TV services in areas around Chengannur. They have alleged that this was done to stop the news from reaching voters on the said day.

According to local news reports, the youth was set to marry a girl against the wishes of her family on the day when he was allegedly kidnapped by her brother and his gang of friends, who are reportedly DYFI activists. His father had complained at the local police station as early as 6 am in the morning that his son had gone missing but his complaint was not accepted till local news agencies reported it. The youth’s fiancee had also placed a complaint at the local police station at 10 am regarding his disappearance. Local news reports say that she was told to wait until Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s programme in the district was concluded.

Foot marks have reportedly been found near the banks of the stream where the dead body was found, raising serious doubts about the nature of his death. Later, the youth’s body was shifted to Kottayam Medical College for postmortem. The ambulance carrying his body was blocked as many angry protesters had demanded to see the body. The postmortem is therefore scheduled to take place today. Following the youth’s death, serious questions have been raised about the critical lapse on the part of the police.

Former Additional Chief Secretary Sajan Peter, in his column today in Malayala Manorama’s edit page, shared his views, “What justification is there for police inaction when the complaints were made? These are not ‘isolated’ incidents. Remember, what happened in Varapuzha? Then what about the death of the foreigner in Kovalam? In a democracy, the role of the police is to function as a powerful tool to serve the people and protect them. If a police man does not have time to register a complaint, then that person should not serve in the police force and should be removed. Suspending a police officer is merely a temporary measure, it does not address the real issue of police inaction.”

According to the statement of the deceased man’s fiancee, her family had disapproved of the youth’s financial status. Though not married, she has now decided to never return to her family even if they call her. She has announced her decision to stay at the home of the deceased youth. His father has come out in her support, offering her their home and protection for as long as she wants to stay with them.