Kerala High Court registers suo motu case to ascertain whether floods in state were man-made, hearing today

The Kerala High Court on Thursday registered a suo motu case to examine whether the devastating floods in the southern state was a man-made disaster. The suo motu proceedings were initiated on the basis of a letter sent to Justice V Chitambaresh alleging lapses on the part of the government and held them responsible for the disaster. According to Bar and Bench, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy will take up the matter for hearing on Friday.

According to media reports, the letter was submitted to Justice Chitambaresh by NR Joseph of Chalakudy. Joseph alleged that the mismanagement on the part of the government in managing the dams led to the flood.

The letter was placed before the Chief Justice through the Registrar and subsequently, it was converted into a PIL. The court observed that the letter provides a detailed analysis of “what and who” caused the floods in the state.

“The letter from Joseph NR provides his analysis of what and who had caused the floods of August 2018 in Kerala substantiating with facts and figures in the matter,” a recorded note issued by the High Court Registry said, Bar and Bench reported.

According to government data, 483 people have been killed and over a dozen are still missing in Kerala that is facing worst floods in last 100 years. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the estimated value of destruction is “more than the annual outlay of the state”.

The court’s decision to initiate suo motu proceedings comes amidst reports that the floods in the state could have been prevented by the government. According to media reports, the mismanagement on the part of the government in operating the dams are to be blamed for the devastating floods. The state has over 20 dams and almost all were opened in one go by the government. The Idukki dam, which is Asia’s largest arch dam, was also opened for the first time in more than 25 years as water levels crossed its capacity of 772 metres.