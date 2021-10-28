Kerala High Court quashes notification issued by state govt banning online rummy

Online rummy companies had filed writ-petitions challenging the ban.

The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed a notification issued by the Kerala government banning online rummy.

The state government had issued a notification on February 23, 2021, clarifying that online rummy when played for stakes does not enjoy exemption from the general prohibition of gaming and gambling granted under Section 14 A of the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960, and the notification issued thereunder in 1976.

Online rummy companies had filed writ-petitions challenging the ban.

Justice TR Ravi in his judgement noted that the notification was arbitrary and violative of the right to trade and commerce guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution and the right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The petitioners had argued that the state government could not ban rummy, which was a game of skill through a mere notification under Section 14A of the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960, and that the ban on online rummy while allowing physical rummy was arbitrary.

The petitioners also argued that the ban on online rummy played for stakes, which was a recognized game involving skill goes against various Supreme Court and High Court rulings.

The judgement notes that online rummy played either with stakes or without stakes remains to be a ‘game of skill’

The Kerala government is likely to appeal against this decision before the division bench of the High Court, Government sources said.