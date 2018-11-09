Kerala High Court disqualifies Muslim League MLA KM Shaji over communal campaign

The verdict was read out by judge P D Rajan who said that Shaji is not eligible to continue as a legislator in the assembly.

In a move that would serve as a lesson to others, the Kerala High Court on Friday disqualified Muslim League MLA from Azhikode K M Shaji for indulging in communal campaigns. The verdict was read out by judge P D Rajan who said that Shaji is not eligible to continue as a legislator in the assembly.

The judgement was based on a plea filed by MV Nikesh Kumar who was the LDF candidate for the Azhikode constituency against Shaji during Kerala Assembly Elections in 2016.

According to Nikesh, Shaji distributed pamphlets that were communal in nature and could have incited tensions.

Shaji’s disqualification bars him from contesting an election for the next six years. The court has also directed the legislator to pay Rs 50,000 as court expenses to the petitioner.

Reacting to the judgement, Shaji told Manorama News that he will move the court seeking a stay on the verdict. He also accused Nikesh of distorting the case. Shaji said that he will not quit politics over this incident.