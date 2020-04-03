Kerala HC stays govt order on special passes for tipplers to buy liquor

The court expressed concerns over the government order prescribing alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol-withdrawal syndrome.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the Kerala government’s decision to allow people showing withdrawal symptoms due to non-availability of liquor to have alcohol through special passes. “This is disturbing… This is a recipe for disaster,” the court said in its oral observations. It also questioned the government if it could prove withdrawal symptoms can be treated by the use of alcohol.

The government had issued the order earlier this week despite objections from the doctors’ association to supply liquor to people under prescription during the 21-day lockdown. Staying the order for three weeks on a batch of petitions, including that of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association, challenging the government decision, the Bench granted a week’s time to the government to file its response.

The court expressed concerns over the government order prescribing alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol-withdrawal syndrome and said such a remedy is not supported by any document in the medical literature.

In its order, the government had said following the lockdown and closure of liquor outlets in the state, there were instances of social issues including frustration and suicidal tendencies shown by those who regularly consume liquor, and so a decision was taken to initiate steps to resolve the matter.