Kerala HC disqualifies Indian Union Muslim League MLA

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 12:56 PM

The Kerala High Court Friday disqualified an Indian Union Muslim League MLA on a plea claiming that he used religion to win the Assembly polls in 2016.

The court gave the judgement on a plea filed by LDF candidate M V Nikesh Kumar, who contested the election against Shaji.

The Kerala High Court Friday disqualified an Indian Union Muslim League MLA on a plea claiming that he used religion to win the Assembly polls in 2016. Disqualifying K M Shaji, who had won the elections from Azhikode Assembly constituency in 2016, for six years, Justice P D Rajan directed the Kerala Assembly Speaker and the Election Commission to take appropriate action. The court gave the judgement on a plea filed by LDF candidate M V Nikesh Kumar, who contested the election against Shaji.

IUML is a partner of the Congress-led opposition UDF in the state. In his petition, Nikesh Kumar alleged that Shaji secured a win by a margin of 2,287 votes using corrupt practices. He accused Shaji of having violated norms prescribed under various sections of the Representation of the People Act to win the elections.

Nikesh had alleged that an appeal was made to voters by Shaji, who belongs to the Muslim community, his agents and other persons to vote for the UDF candidate on grounds of his religion. He had also charged that pamphlets were circulated in the constituency urging people not to vote for a candidate who is not a believer of the Islamic faith. IUML said it will take a decision on filing an appeal after getting the judgement copy.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kerala HC disqualifies Indian Union Muslim League MLA
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
DEMONETISATION
Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition