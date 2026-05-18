The newly sworn-in Congress-led UDF government in Kerala moved swiftly to implement two of its major poll promises, approving free bus travel for women in KSRTC services and increasing the honorarium of ASHA workers during its very first Cabinet meeting on Monday (May 18).

Announcing the decisions after the meeting, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan said women will be able to travel free in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses from June 15. The government said detailed operational guidelines and eligibility norms for the scheme will be announced separately.

The free travel initiative was one of the flagship welfare promises highlighted by the United Democratic Front during the Assembly election campaign under its ‘Indira Guarantee’ programme.

Free KSRTC travel for women from June 15

According to the government, women passengers will be allowed to travel free in KSRTC buses across the state starting next month. While the broad decision has been approved, the government is expected to soon release details regarding categories of buses covered under the scheme, eligibility conditions, implementation mechanisms and compensation model for KSRTC.

The move is aimed at reducing travel expenses for women while encouraging greater use of public transport.

ASHA workers’ honorarium increased

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved a Rs 3,000 increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers. With the revision, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will now receive Rs 12,000 per month instead of the existing Rs 9,000.

Satheesan said the increase was only the first phase of the revision process and indicated that the government could consider further hikes later.

The chief minister acknowledged that ASHA workers had long been demanding better wages and said the government intended to address their concerns despite financial limitations faced by the state.

“The government is committed to improving the welfare of ASHA workers, but current financial constraints limited the immediate revision to Rs 3,000,” he said.

Congress returns to power after a decade

The decisions came just hours after VD Satheesan and his Cabinet took oath at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, marking the return of the Congress-led UDF to power in Kerala after a decade in opposition.

The early announcements are being seen as a signal that the new government intends to prioritise welfare measures, women-centric schemes and social security initiatives from the outset of its tenure.