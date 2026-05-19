The Kerala government has decided to prepare a White Paper on the state’s financial condition, days after the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government assumed office. The special committee tasked with preparing the report will be headed by retired civil servant and former Cabinet Secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan announced the decision after the first Cabinet meeting held following the swearing-in ceremony on Monday (May 18, 2026). The UDF had earlier accused the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of mismanaging Kerala’s finances during the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Committee to prepare White Paper

The committee will be chaired by former Cabinet Secretary Dr. K.M. Chandrasekhar. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K.R. Jyothilal has been appointed as the convener. Economist Dr. Narayanan and Centre for Development Studies (CDS) Director Dr. Veeramani are the other members of the panel.

CM V.D. Satheesan wrote on X, “The Government has constituted a special committee to prepare a #WhitePaper on the financial state of Kerala.

Former Cabinet Secretary Dr. K.M. Chandrasekhar will serve as Chairman, while Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary K.R. Jyothilal will be the Convener. Economist Dr. Narayanan and CDS Director Dr. Veeramani are the other members of the committee.” Satheesan had earlier said that the White Paper would present a clear picture of Kerala’s financial health to the public.

SIT formed to probe attacks during Nava Kerala Yatra

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged attacks on Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Yatra led by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan also announced several welfare measures promised by the UDF government.

“The first Cabinet meeting to bring Indira guarantees given by UDF—a free bus journey in KSRTC buses from June 15.We are going to constitute a new department for old aged persons. The cabinet has decided to increase payment to Asha workers by Rs 3000,” Satheesan said.

UDF government assumes office in Kerala

The Congress-led UDF officially assumed power in Kerala on Monday. In a grand ceremony held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, 61-year-old V. D. Satheesan took oath as Kerala’s 13th Chief Minister.

The government has also announced that a special Assembly session will be held on May 21 for the swearing-in of MLAs, while the Governor’s policy declaration will take place on May 29.