Women and transgender persons in Kerala will be able to travel free of cost on selected Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses from June 15 under the state government’s new Priyadarshini scheme. The initiative fulfils one of the key “Indira Guarantees” promised by the Congress-led UDF during the Assembly election campaign.

The scheme has no age restriction and is expected to benefit lakhs of regular commuters across the state by reducing their monthly travel expenses. Government estimates suggest that women who rely on buses for daily travel could save between Rs 800 and Rs 1000 every month.

Free travel limited to ordinary buses in first phase

The benefit will initially be available only on KSRTC’s ordinary bus services. Around 3,000 ordinary buses operating on rural, semi-urban, intra-district and inter-district routes have been included in the first phase.

Passengers travelling on Fast Passenger, Super Fast, Super Class, reserved long-distance, sleeper and other premium services will not be eligible for free travel. The scheme also does not apply to private buses.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government would review the programme every month and consider expanding it in the future depending on KSRTC’s financial condition and passenger data.

Women commuters expected to save significantly

The government expects the scheme to lower transportation costs for working women, students, homemakers, job seekers and daily wage earners. Officials estimate that regular commuters could save up to ₹12,000 annually through the programme.

Apart from reducing household expenses, the government believes the initiative could improve access to education and employment opportunities while encouraging greater use of public transport.

Government to compensate KSRTC for revenue loss

The scheme comes with a significant financial cost. According to the Chief Minister, free travel for women on ordinary buses could result in a revenue loss of around Rs 65-70 crore every month for KSRTC, translating to roughly Rs 750-800 crore annually.

The state government has said it will compensate the transport corporation for the loss through budgetary support. Some estimates place the first-phase expenditure at around ₹60 crore a month, with costs likely to rise if the scheme is later extended to faster and premium services.

Scheme introduced amid KSRTC’s financial struggles

The rollout comes at a time when KSRTC remains heavily dependent on government support. The state spends nearly RS 1,500 crore every year on salaries for around 22,000 employees and pensions for almost 40,000 retired staff. While the free travel programme is expected to increase ridership, concerns remain over KSRTC’s ageing fleet and uneven distribution of buses.

The corporation currently has around 4,250 buses in service, down sharply from nearly 6,000 buses in 2016-17. More than half of the fleet is over 10 years old, leading to frequent breakdowns and service cancellations.

The issue is particularly significant in north Kerala, where there are fewer ordinary buses compared to southern districts such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. Nearly 1,400 KSRTC buses are concentrated in these two districts alone, potentially limiting access to the scheme in some regions.

Private bus operators fear loss of passengers

Private bus operators have also raised concerns about the initiative. Kerala has around 16,500 bus routes, of which nearly 11,000 are operated by private players.

Operators fear that offering free travel on KSRTC buses could encourage passengers, especially women commuters, to switch from private services, affecting their revenue and profitability.

The free bus travel programme forms part of a wider package of welfare measures announced under the Indira Guarantees framework. Other initiatives include monthly financial assistance for college-going girls, expanded health insurance coverage, welfare pensions for women from economically weaker backgrounds, and increased support for Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

The government sees the free travel scheme as both a welfare measure and a way to improve women’s participation in education, employment and public life while promoting greater use of public transport across Kerala.