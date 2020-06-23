Kerala govt to launch ‘K Fone’ to provide free internet to all financially weak families: Minister Thomas Isaac

In view of the COVID-19 situation, there’s a need for all students to have laptops, Kerala minister Thomas Isaac said. (Image: Twitter / ANI)

Kerala minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday announced that by December the state government will launch ‘K Fone’ with an aim to provide free internet to all financially weak families, ANI reported. In view of the COVID-19 situation, he added that there’s a need for all students to have laptops. The Kerala government will be launching the scheme that will be implemented by KSFE (Kerala State Financial Enterprises), said Isaac.

The minister further announced that 40 lakh Kudumbashree workers can join chit fund scheme in KSFE. Elaborating further he added that after 3 months, by paying Rs 500 monthly installment, they’ll be provided laptops.

ANI quoted Issac as stating that the payment can be made in installments for 30 months. Members who don’t need laptop can join it too, and they’ll be given money, Thomas Isaac was further quoted as saying.

More details awaited.