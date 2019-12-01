Kerala govt aims to end corruption, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Published: December 1, 2019 4:57:46 PM

Vijayan was reacting to a 2019 survey by Transparency International and Local Circles which declared Kerala as the least corrupt state in India.

"The government aims to wipe out corruption completely. To achieve this, we need the government officials and the general public to act together," Vijayan tweeted. (Twitter image)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Sunday said the state government aims to wipe out corruption and urged the people, including governement officials, to act accordingly. Vijayan was reacting to a 2019 survey by Transparency International and Local Circles which declared Kerala as the least corrupt state in India.

“The government aims to wipe out corruption completely. To achieve this, we need the government officials and the general public to act together,” Vijayan tweeted.

Kerala is one of the least corrupt states according to the survey – 10 per cent of the people admitted to paying a bribe directly or indirectly to get work done; 50 per cent said they got work done without bribe while 40 per cent said they did not have the need to pay a bribe.

Vijayan further said the state becoming the least corrupt one is a recognition of the government’s efforts against graft. While Kerala has emerged as the least corrupt state, Rajasthan has been declared as the most corrupt, followed by Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

