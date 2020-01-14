Kerala government moves Supreme Court challenging Citizenship Amendment Act

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 14, 2020 12:16:33 PM

In a suit filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought to declare that the CAA 2019 is violative of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion).

kerala, pinarayi vijayan, CAA, citizenship amendment act, citizenship act, citizenship protestsKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act and has sought to declare it as ultra vires of the Constitution.

In a suit filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought to declare that the CAA 2019 is violative of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution as well as violative of the basic principle of secularism enshrined in it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kerala government moves Supreme Court challenging Citizenship Amendment Act
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1JNU fee-hike issue sorted out, continuing protests not justified: HRD minister
2CMs of Telugu states, Andhra and Telangana, adopt ‘give and take’ policy on issues
3Economist Amit Bhaduri gives up JNU emeritus professorship