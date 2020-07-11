Kerala gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh, key suspect, taken into custody by NIA

Swapna Suresh is the key suspect in gold smuggling case.

Kerala gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh, the key suspect, along with her family members, has bee been taken in custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Swapna Suresh will be produced in NIA office in Kochi tomorrow (Sunday), news agency ANI reported.

