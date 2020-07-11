  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh, key suspect, taken into custody by NIA

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 9:18 PM

Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh will be produced in NIA office in Kochi tomorrow (Sunday).

Swapna Suresh is the key suspect in gold smuggling case.

Kerala gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh, the key suspect, along with her family members, has bee been taken in custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Swapna Suresh will be produced in NIA office in Kochi tomorrow (Sunday), news agency ANI reported.

"Swapna Suresh, the key suspect, along with her family members, taken in custody by NIA in Bengaluru. Swapna Suresh will be produced in NIA office in Kochi tomorrow," the news agency said.

