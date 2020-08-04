Kerala gold smuggling case: Two more arrested by NIA; interrogation reveals modus operandi of smugglers

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 8:38 PM

During the custodial interrogation of Ramees K T, it was revealed that he was aided and assisted by co-conspirators Sharafudeen and Shafeeq in collecting the smuggled gold from Sandeep Nair at Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (both in middle) after they were arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Courtesy: PTI/File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more persons in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, taking the total number of arrested accused in the high-profile case to 12, an official said on Tuesday.

Sharafudeen, 38, a resident of Malappuram in Kerala and Shafeeq, 31, from the state’s Palakkad district were arrested on Monday after their roles in the conspiracy and pursuant smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram surfaced, an NIA spokesperson said.

Ramees and Nair are both accused in the case who were arrested earlier.

Sharafudeen and Shafeeq were on Tuesday produced before a special NIA court in Ernakulam which remanded them to four days in the agency’s custody for interrogation, the official said.

So far, the NIA has arrested 12 persons in connection with the case. Further investigation was underway, the official said.

