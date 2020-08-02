  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA makes 6 arrests; mobile phones, DVRs, documents seized during raids

Published: August 2, 2020 6:35 PM

Kerala gold smuggling case: It was reported that during these searches, the NIA seized two hard disks, one tablet PC, eight mobile phones, six SIM cards, one Digital Video Recorder (DVR), and five DVDs.

Kerala gold smuggling case: Continuing their probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday made six more arrests, officials told PTI.

Apart from the six arrests, NIA also conducted searches at six places this week, reported ANI.

The report added that on Sunday, the NIA conducted searches at the residences of accused Jalal AM and Rabins Hameed in Ernakulam, and Ramees KT, Mohammed Shafi, Said Alavi and Abdu PT in Malappuram.

It was also reported that during these searches, the NIA seized two hard disks, one tablet PC, eight mobile phones, six SIM cards, one Digital Video Recorder (DVR), and five DVDs.

Besides, the investigating agency also recovered various documents including bank passbooks, credit and debit cards, travel documents and IDs of the accused. So far, NIA has arrested 10 accused in the case, ANI reported.

More details awaited.

