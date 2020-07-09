Kerala gold smuggling case: Govt transfers probe to NIA; ‘serious implications for national security’, says MHA

By: |
Published: July 9, 2020 10:13 PM

The decision came a day after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a "diplomatic baggage"

Kerala gold smuggling case, Kerala, Kerala newsKerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had written to PM Modi seeking his intervention in the case. (File Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday allowed the National Investigation Agency to probe the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala as the incident “may have serious implications for national security,” officials said.

The decision came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his “intervention for an effective investigation” into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a “diplomatic baggage” at the airport in the state capital.

Related News

“The MHA permits the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case, as the organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

The gold, weighing over 30 kg, was seized from the “diplomatic baggage” that had landed by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport recently from the Gulf.

The Customs department has said that it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Two persons, including a woman, are wanted in connection with the sensational case. Both the suspects are absconding, officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kerala gold smuggling case Govt transfers probe to NIA ‘serious implications for national security’ says MHA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Priyanka Gandhi to shift out of her Lutyens bungalow by month-end; Congress leader picks house in Lucknow
2Jyotiraditya Scindia should seriously consider if he is reason behind ‘delay’ in portfolio allocation: BJP MP
3Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 76 foreigners from 8 countries