  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala gold smuggling case: Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar arrested, sent to 7-day ED custody

By: |
October 29, 2020 12:19 PM

Sivasankar, who was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night, was produced before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday morning.

Although the ED sought 14-day custody of Sivasankar, who has been named fifth accused in the case, the court granted the agency his seven day custody. (Photo source: ANI)

A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Sivasankar, who was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night, was produced before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday morning.

Related News

Although the ED sought 14-day custody of Sivasankar, who has been named fifth accused in the case, the court granted the agency his seven day custody.

Earlier in its arrest order, the agency has claimed that Sivasankar has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED had arrested the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after six hours of interrogation at its Kochi office on Wednesday night.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kerala gold smuggling case Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar arrested sent to 7-day ED custody
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar Elections 2020: First phase provisional voter turnout stands at 53.54%, slightly lower than 2015
2PM Modi to participate in Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary events in Gujarat
3Delhi Court acquits Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri