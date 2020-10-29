Kerala gold smuggling case: Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar arrested, sent to 7-day ED custody

Sivasankar, who was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night, was produced before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday morning.
Although the ED sought 14-day custody of Sivasankar, who has been named fifth accused in the case, the court granted the agency his seven day custody. (Photo source: ANI)
A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case.
