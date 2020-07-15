Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress to move no-confidence motion against Pinarayi Vijayan govt, alleges Speaker’s involvement

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala unit of Congress on Wednesday said that it will move a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Kerala Assembly speaker over their alleged involvement in the high-profile gold smuggling case. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, said that the Kerala chief minister was defending his “former principal secretary which shows that his office is involved in the gold smuggling case”. “We are moving a no-confidence motion against the government and the speaker because he is also involved in this case,” he said.

