Kerala gold smuggling case: Let all big sharks behind gold smuggling come out, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Youth Congress activists hold pictures of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (C), former UAE consulate officer Swapna Suresh (L), and State IT Secretary M Sivasankar (R) during a protest over the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi, Kerala. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Kerala gold smuggling case: After a National Investigation Agency Court on Sunday remanded key accused in the Kerala gold scam — Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair — to judicial custody, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that the state government will not protect anyone involved in the case and all support was being extended to the NIA.

CM Vijayan was quoted by ANI as saying that proper investigation is being carried out into the Kerala gold scam. He added that the NIA is an efficient agency and the state government is extending all support to it. “The state government will not protect anyone who is involved. Let them continue their probe,” he told ANI.

Talking about the developments in the case since the scam was revealed, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was removed after his links with the woman (Swapna Suresh) came to the fore. He further stated that the state government has urged for an inquiry into how she had been posted in the Income Tax department.

Responding to the seriousness of allegations leveled in the case, CM Vijayan said that the NIA investigation would reveal all details. He said, “Let NIA investigate. Let all big sharks behind gold smuggling come out. NIA has said the money was used to fund terror, it is very serious. All those who are involved should be brought to book. If a probe comes to CMO let it come, let them investigate and find out the truth.”

On Sunday, an NIA Court in Kochi sent Sandeep Nair and Swapna Suresh to judicial custody. As agencies further expand their probe into the scam, more details are likely to emerge into the high-profile case. The duo had been arrested from Bengaluru.

The scam has led to a political storm in Kerala, with the opposition targeting the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in the state.