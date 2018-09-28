Kerala gets heavy rains alert again

It was after an unprecedented bout of rainfall in mid-August that caused heavy destruction in Kerala taking 483 lives and disrupted livelihoods, with a record 14.52 lakh people sent to relief camps.

Hardly within weeks of surviving its worst rain-fed floods of the century, Kerala has been cautioned of heavy rains in the next three days.

Besides IMD (Indian Meteorological Department ) issuing yellow alert on “heavy rainfall” in Palakkad and Idukky till September 29, the state has also been warned of rough seas and high waves.

Following warnings from Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (Incois), Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has asked people to be prepared for spring tides along the coast. Incois also warns of sea waves with a height of 1 to 1.5 m.

The “yellow-alert” has been issued through mobile service providers. It is issued to caution against swimming in water-bodies and traveling at night during heavy rains, especially through hilly areas.

According to IMD Thiruvananthapuram Centre director K Santhosh, apart from heavy rainfall in Palakkad and Idukky, Southern Kerala districts are likely to go through thunderstorms accompanied with moderate rainfall. IMD has recommended that disaster management officials should stay alert on situations of landslides and flooding.

