Kerala Floods: State government failed in using dams for flood control, norms flouted, amicus curiae informs High Court

The Kerala floods are now back in the spotlight after the amicus curiae Jacob P Alex submitted a detailed report on the impact of floods to the Kerala High Court on Wednesday. In the 49-page-report, amicus curiae Jacob P Alex, raised a serious concern that none of the 79 dams in Kerala were used or operated for the purpose of flood control or moderation despite the obligation to do so as per the National Water Policy, National Disaster Management Authority guidelines related to floods. It may be noted that the state has 79 dams and reservoirs that come under the control of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Irrigation Department of the state.

Also, the amicus curiae report indicates that the dams did not have any Emergency Action Plans as required. Even basic safety alerts had not been issued as per norms, the report conveyed. Whether follow up action was taken in a timely manner needs to be probed, the amicus curiae report stated.

Further, the amicus curiae report states the details given in the counter affidavits indicate clearly that dams in Kerala had not maintained Effective Flood Control zone and the flood cushion as maintained is not as per the norms that are meant to be followed. Had the proper flood cushion or flood control zone been maintained, to what extent the floods could have been mitigated or whether the water release could not have avoided the flood event, is a matter of enquiry, the amicus curiae report stated.

On its part, the state government’s counter affidavit stated that such ‘extremely heavy rain’ had not been predicted by IMD for the months June, July and August. The counter affidavit further states that though the dams in the state are not flood control dams, flood cushions are provided to regulate the flood water in the reservoir. This term ‘flood cushion’ refers to the difference between the FRL and final warning level.

The KSEB’s affidavit, however, stated that the peak of the event was between August 15 and August 17th, due to which most of Kerala’s reservoirs had swelled and rose above normal levels, forcing the authorities to open the spillways of some reservoirs to release some excess water, which was meant to safeguard the structure and to ensure public safety.

Summing up the conclusions based on his findings, the amicus curiae report states as follows:

1. Kerala needs to update or formulate Rule curves for all dams.

2. Essential to undertake a study of downstream channel carrying capacity and the removal of encroachments that are illegal.

3. Mapping of inundation areas and the formulation of standard operating procedures for diverse scenarios.

4. Flood forecasting should take into account downstream as well as upstream areas.

5. Information regarding each dam must be made available in public domain.

6. Each dam should have a Dam Management Committee.

The amicus curiae had been appointed by the Kerala High Court, following petitions including one that was submitted by ‘Metro Man’ E. Sreedharan, who had stated that the massive Kerala floods last year had been caused by man-made lapses and not heavy rainfall.