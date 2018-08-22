Kerala floods: SALUTE! Army wins hearts again, now for this effort – Watch viral video

Rescue & relief operations carried out at Pathanamthitta district by the team of 21 Engineer Regiment. (Twitter)

The rescue efforts by Indian Army in the flood-hit Kerala are being appreciated by everyone who sees the personnel doing 24×7 work to take out people from the flood fury. In a video shared on a social media platform by the Army, a man with a prosthetic leg is seen being rescued by the Indian Army. The Instagram video is another heartwarming example of courage and compassion of the force. Kerala has been witnessing the worst floods in over 100 years. The video widely shared by people shows five personnel helping a man to climb down a ladder. The building appears to be a residential one and the man was stranded on one of its floors. The caption reads; Wherever you are #wewillsaveyou #havefaith #IndianArmy #OpMadad #Keralafloods2018.

The video has already been viewed thousands of times with people lauding the valour of the Army and appreciating the efforts. “Thank you @indianarmy.adgpi thankyou so much we will always safe when we r surrounded by u guys love you jai hind jai jawan jai u r shield for us unbreakable shield,” wrote one person in the comment of the video.

Videos and photographs of Forces rescuing people are widely shared on social media platforms. Recently, the Indian Navy was applauded widely for rescuing a pregnant woman, who later delivered a healthy boy. The state government along with Army, Navy, Airforce as well as NDRF are engaged in one of the largest rescue efforts in India to carry out relief operations in Kerala.

According to government estimates, Kerala faces more than Rs 20,000 crore loss. Moreover, help is pouring from all around to support the relief operations in the state with many states offering financial assistance and material support.

Recently, Army issued a warning against a fake video, which shows a man in an Army combat uniform, criticising the way Kerala government is handling the rescue operations. The Army tweeted that the man in the video is an imposter, who is falsely spreading information about efforts taking place in Kerala.