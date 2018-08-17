​​​
  3. Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to reach out to affected people in flood-hit state

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today urged party cadre in flood-hit Kerala to mobilise resources for helping the people of the state, while displaying the core Congress values of service and love.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2018 11:38 PM
Kerala floods, Kerala rains, rahul gandhi, congress, kerala, karnataka The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a severe blow to the scenic state

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today urged party cadre in flood-hit Kerala to mobilise resources for helping the people of the state, while displaying the core Congress values of service and love. “Across Kerala & now Kodagu in Karnataka, heavy rainfall has caused widespread devastation. This is the time for our workers & leaders to demonstrate the core Congress values of service & love. Please focus all our resources & people to help those in need (sic),” he tweeted. Kerala has been severely hit by monsoon rains and rivers and dam reservoirs are overflowing, inundating a large part of the southern state. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a severe blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.

